Rover - The Salmons Tickford Drophead Coupes 14-16 & 20 hp 1938 to 1940 (Bill McCreath)

This new book provides a detailed history on the Rover Company of Coventry, mid 1930's background to the launch of these new top of the range six cylinder models, their specification, production aspects and survivers details. The book also delves into the British car manufacturing scene of the era and the increasing sophistication and popularity of the foursome drophead coupe within the market place of the second largest car manufacturing country in the world. Impressions of driving these Rovers today are given together with detail comparisons with some of their direct competitors -Alvis, Lea Francis, M.G, Riley and S.S within the British middle class market.

Details of book: Paperback 190 mm by 240 mm, 78 pages, colour and black and white,