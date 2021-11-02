Saab Celebration - Swedish Style Remembered (Lance Cole)

Description

Saab has gone, but its cars and its loyal band of owners remain. In this photographic album, internationally known Saab author and commentator Lance Cole celebrates all things Saab.
In a collection of over 200 photographic images accompanied by a detailed yet engaging commentary, the book delivers a record of Saab from its first car to its last. The engineering, design, and ethos of Saab's cars across the generations are captured in all their glory.
The author of many Saab articles and several Saab books, this is Lance Cole’s new view on Sweden's other car maker – one that really did build cars to a different standard.

Saab Celebration is designed to be a memorial companion for the Saab fan. If you like Saabs, then enjoy this tribute to all things Saab.

Additional Information

Author:
Lance Cole
Book Title:
Saab Celebration - Swedish Style Remembered
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
160
