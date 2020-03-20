Sauber-Mercedes The Group C Racecars 1985-1991 World Champions (John Starkey)

Author - John Starkey, ISBN: 9781787114036, Hardcover, Published in 2019, 120 pages

An in-depth study of the Sauber-Mercedes racecars that dominated the Group C racing scene during the late 1980s and early 1990s. When Peter Sauber started using Mercedes V8 engines in his Group C sports cars in 1985 the result was World Championship wins in 1989 and 1990. Utterly dominant, the three-pointed star of Mercedes beat the TWR Jaguars and Nissans and introduced a certain M. Schumacher into the factory team in 1990. This book contains interviews with many of the personalities who raced with the Sauber-Mercedes team, including Jochen Mass, Mauro Baldi, Kenny Acheson, David Price, Bobby Bell and Leo Ress. A host of magnificent colour photographs backs up the history and development of the cars. Also included is a chassis-by-chassis history of each individual car.