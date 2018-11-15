Scalextric Collectibles (Jonathan Mountfrorth)

Description

Remember setting up your Scalextric set on the carpet? The excitement of trying to get the layout to fit the room, then seeing if it still worked when you plugged it in? You probably still have your set in the loft… This book will take you back in time, to the cars that you owned and loved, and probably smashed to pieces against the wall. It will show you how, without spending a lot of money, you can build a collection of the originals from whatever era - 60s, 70s, 80s etc - and you can obtain them in almost perfect condition, even in their original boxes. Of course, some cars are very rare - usually because they are in strange colours, often made by the factory in Calais. These are a lot more expensive, but you can enjoy seeing these too. This book tells you what to look out for when buying, and what is a reasonable price to pay.

Book ISBN 9781445679099

Book Format Paperback

pages 96 pages

Publication Date 15 Nov 2018

