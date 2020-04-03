Seeing Britain from an Austin (Alison D. Murray)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
B000RL0Q8I
UPC:
B000RL0Q8I
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Seeing Britain from an Austin (Alison D. Murray)
  • Seeing Britain from an Austin (Alison D. Murray)
$50.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

Out of stock
Austin-Healey Austin-Healey

Austin-Healey

Shire Library

$19.99
By: Graham Robson . Born in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 soon took the UK and US markets by storm. A beautiful, brutish car, it was what many sporting motorists had been waiting for, and at a...
An Austin Anthology (9781787111912) An Austin Anthology (9781787111912)
Add to Cart

An Austin Anthology

Veloce Publishing

$49.95
Features • A fascinating collection of tales documenting the early days of the Austin empire. Read all about it! • The Austin heir killed by a German sniper during WW1 • An Austin...