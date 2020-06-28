Self Preservation Society - 50 Years of The Italian Job (Matthew Field)

Description

336 pages, Hardcover, Published in 2019

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the British cult classic movie The Italian Job. Loaded with sixties swagger, and famed for its endlessly quotable dialogue and one of the most impressive car chases in movie history, The Italian Job is the ultimate celebration of ‘cool Britannia’.

Based on more than 50 in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, and lavishly illustrated with hundreds of never-before-seen photographs and production documents, this new book takes a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at how the film made its way to our screens.

