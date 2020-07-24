Seven Sports Bathurst Highlights 1985 to 1998 DVD Box Set

Description

Since 1985, an annual program has been produced on Australia’s motorsport icon, the Bathurst 1000 in all its forms and sponsor’s names – from the James Hardie 1000, through to Tooheys, FAI, AMP and Bob Jane T-Marts. No matter the changing names, the race has always been the same; hard, fast and truly challenging to drivers, crews, vehicles and team owners.

Each year the Bathurst 1000 draws a massive crowd to Mount Panorama, Bathurst, a combination of annual enthusiasts and those who go just for one time to see live what they’ve always watched on television. The visit to Australia’s oldest inland city never fails to amaze and excite newcomers, and generally leaves them in awe of the action on The Mountain.

“In this limited edition box set we feature the Seven Sports Bathurst 1000 race highlights from 1985 to 1998. The 1997 and 1998 highlights are the 2 litre races that raced on the traditional weekend race dates.

So sit back and enjoy Bathurst at its best. 6 DVDs 6 Discs

BHE8152, 9340601002395

 Duration: Approximately 14 hours

