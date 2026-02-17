Seven Tenths Of A Second - Zak Brown

Description

Zak Brown led one of F1’s most iconic teams to the 2024 Constructors’ Championship after over a quarter of a century. McLaren Racing’s return to the top has gone hand in hand with a well-earned reputation for team harmony, fairness and loyalty. Now Zak’s chosen to invite readers in to experience it for themselves, with all the honesty, conviction and good humour he has brought to leading one of the most storied teams in motorsport back to the front of the grid.

Seven Tenths of Second will take readers behind the scenes and into the paddock and boardroom to explore how the team has fought its way back to the top under Zak’s leadership, and shine a light on what it takes to succeed in a sport that constantly pushes the boundaries of technology, innovation and engineering.

Sharing stories and lessons acquired through a life in motorsport, Seven Tenths of a Second will offer unprecedented insights into life at McLaren Racing and beyond.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Seven Tenths Of A Second - Zak Brown
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2026
Pages:
288
Author:
Zak Brown
