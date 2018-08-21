Sevens Magic Moments of Motorsport – Collectors Gift Set - The Complete Series 3 DVD Collection

  • Sevens Magic Moments of Motorsport – Collectors Gift Set - The Complete Series 3 DVD Collection
$69.95

Description

Here’s your chance to relive some of the magic moments of Australian touring car racing with Volume 3 of the Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD box set. It features classic races from the famous Amaroo Park in Sydney and also Calder Park in Melbourne, a celebration of three of Craig Lowndes’ wins in his 1996 rookie season, Volume 3 of both Group A Classics and V8 Classics as well as highlights of the 1997 and 1998 AMP Bathurst 1000 for two-litre international Super Tourers.
All up there are six great DVDs you will want to watch over and over again!

Contains

  • Awesome Amaroo
  • Three of Lowndes Wins
  • Group A Classics vol 3
  • Calder Classics
  • V8 Classics vol 3
  • 20 Years Bathurst 1997/98 2 Litre Highlights

Duration: Approximately 16 Hours

