Seventies Championship Revolution - American Racing Championships (Dick Wallen)

Seventies Championship Revolution, with a foreword by Al Unser, provides the exciting history of the nearly 150 American National Championship races run during the nineteen-seventies, when numerous chassis and engine makers struggled to find the right combination of power and down-force, as wings and aerodynamics became the key defining force in top level racing.

Offering stories of races on ovals, road courses and street circuits, with over 500 color photos throughout the 240 pages, this book provides the full history of how American and foreign ingenuity adapted to the challenges of modern automotive competition.