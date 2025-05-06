Silverstone -The Home of British Motor Racing (2nd edition)

The former wartime airfield at Silverstone is Britain’s most important motor racing circuit, best known as the home of the British Grand Prix and where the first Formula 1 World Championship race was staged in 1950. This magnificent book, originally published in 2013 and now comprehensively updated in this second edition with 64 extra pages, tells Silverstone’s entire history, covering the great races, influential characters and unforgettable events, as well as the evolution of the circuit itself. The book is profusely illustrated, including plenty of great photographs that have rarely been published. Produced with the full assistance of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) and Silverstone Circuits Ltd, this is the last word on the history of the much-loved home of British motor racing, from its beginnings in the aftermath of the Second World War to its status now as a world-class motorsport venue.