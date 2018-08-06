Small Wonder - The Amazing Story of the Volkswagen Beetle (Walter Henry Nelson, 1967, 2nd edition)

Description

By: Walter Henry Nelson, 2nd edition, 1967, hardcover, completely revised edition, 2nd hand book, very good condition

In Small Wonder, a story the Chicago Tribune called "entertaining.... A professional job about a professional job," Walter Henry Nelson describes the obstacle course over which the Volkswagen Beetle has traveled. This is the story of the birth, the development, the problems, the fantastic success, the classic ad campaign, the mystique - the whole story of the Volkswagen in a fast-moving, entertaining volume. Nelson answers honestly questions about the Volkswagen, from Hitler's motives for building a "people's car" to the initial failure of the car in the U.S. market.

Small Wonder is a tribute to the craftsmanship and built-in honesty of the Beetle, traits that, to this day, keep millions of Beetles still on the road - and even more in people's hearts and memories.

 

