Speed Read Mustang - The History, Design and Culture Behind Ford's Original Pony Car

Author: Donald Farr, Paperback, Published in 2018, 160 pages

The world’s premier pony car is in the spotlight this time in Motorbooks’ Speed Read series.

Get a full look at every iconic Mustang model, from the first car to bear the name in 1964 that became the fastest selling car of all time, to the astounding 526-horsepower supercar Mustang produces today.

Part of Motorbooks’ Speed Read series, Mustang:The History, Technology and Design Behind the Original Pony Car? covers 50 aspects key to understanding the Mustang's amazing history. With accessible language, compartmentalized sections, and specially commissioned artwork, readers will learn about Mustang’s history in racing, production cars, design and technology, and the personal histories of key figures. It will make anyone an instant Mustang expert!

The author

As editor of Mustang Monthly magazine, Donald Farr has been researching and writing about Mustangs for over 30 years. In addition to his magazine work, Farr authored Mustang Boss 302: Ford's Trans-Am Pony Car and co-wrote How to Restore Your Mustang and the Mustang Recognition Guide with Mustang Monthly founder Larry Dobbs. Farr was inducted into the Mustang Hall of Fame in 2012.