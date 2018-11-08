Speed Read Supercar - The History, Technology and Design Behind the World's Most Exciting Cars

Author: Basem Wasef, ISBN:9780760362914, 160 pages, paperback, published in 2018

When Lamborghini unleashed its Miura on an unsuspecting world in 1966, it set off a high-performance arms race that continues to this day. Ferrari, Maserati, Jaguar, Porsche, and Lotus all accepted the challenge. Over the following five decades, numerous others stepped up, including stalwarts like Aston Martin, BMW, and Audi, as well as small-volume specialists such as Koenigsegg, Pagani, Noble, and Spyker. The result is a veritable smorgasbord of blazingly fast and delicious-looking land missiles available to anyone with several hundred thousand dollars to spare.



Supercars are complex subjects that interest nearly all car enthusiasts. Every part of a supercar represents myriad decisions informed by engineering, aesthetics, human interface, and emotion. Speed Read: Supercars answers the hows and whys of these fantastic cars, offering an engaging review of history, engineering, design, key concepts, and key people.