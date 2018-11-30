Spirit of St Louis Ryan Monoplane (1927) Haynes Owners' Workshop Manual

When Charles Lindbergh landed near Paris on 21 May 1927, less than 34 hours after his departure from New York, he became the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The amazing personal story of Lindbergh and his epic flight in Ryan monoplane Spirit of St Louis are told, covering the design and construction of the original aircraft, including full technical details of its airframe and engine; and the story of building the flying replica Spirit of St Louis by SOS2 in the USA in the 21st century, illustrated with a wealth of rare photographs.

Author: Leo Marriott is the author of more than 30 books on aviation and naval warfare. A retired Air Traffic Controller, he is also an experienced pilot and accomplished aerial photographer. He lives in Weston Super Mare.

More Details

Part number:

H6167

Dimensions:

270 x 210 mm

# of pages:

192

ISBN-13:

9781785211676

ISBN-10:

1785211676

Publication date:

Friday, 30 November, 2018

Language:

English

Author(s):

Leo Marriott