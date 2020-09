Spray Painting (Donald Wait)

Contents:

Introduction to Automotive Spray Painting

Automotive Paint Finishes

Common Paint Conditions

Tools and Equipment

Abrasives, Plastic Filler and Sundary Materials

Acrylic Lacquer System Materials

Planning and Techniques

Pressure Pack Spraying and Minor Paint Repairs

General Painting Tasks

Painting Replacement Panels

Complete Respray

Acrylic Lacquer System Faults

Finalising the Job

Washing and Polishing Cars

Collision Repair Quotations

Dulon Users Guide

Protec Product Guide

Body Component Glossary

Spray Painting Glossary

Introduction to Domestic Spray Painting

Preparation of Work

Cigweld Easysprayer

Krebs Electric Airless Paint Spraying

The Complete Range