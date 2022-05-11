Steel chariots in the desert (S C Rolls 1988)

Description

Steel chariots in the desert: The story of an armoured-car driver with the Duke of Westminster in Libya and in Arabia with T.E. Lawrence

The life adventure Lawrence of Arabia and his Rolls-Royce cars in the desert, a personal account by his driver C. Rolls.

2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Steel chariots in the desert
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1988
Pages:
285
Author:
S C Rolls
