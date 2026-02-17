Dalton Watson Fine Books

Steve McQueen, The Last Reel - The Making of Tom Horn and The Hunter

Description

A compelling look at Steve McQueen's final two films, with exclusive photographs and first-hand accounts.

Steve McQueen, The Last Reel offers an in-depth look at Steve McQueen's final two films, Tom Horn and The Hunter, with expert insights from McQueen historian Marshall Terrill. It explores McQueen's return to the screen after a five-year hiatus, as he transitioned into middle age and navigated personal and professional change. Through meticulous research and personal accounts, including quotes from forty-five hours of previously unread tapes and conversations with McQueen, Terrill examines McQueen's dedication to his craft, particularly in Tom Horn, where he immersed himself in the character of the legendary frontiersman. The Hunter, McQueen's swan song, showcases his ability to embrace his aging persona and poke fun at his own image, marking a profound shift in his career.

The book also features approximately four hundred behind-the-scenes photographs taken by McQueen's wife, Barbara McQueen, offering a unique, personal perspective on the actor's final days on set. As the forty-fifth anniversary of these films approaches, this retrospective captures the evolution of McQueen's artistry and legacy.

Steve McQueen, The Last Reel - The Making of Tom Horn and The Hunter
