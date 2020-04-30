Stirling Moss - My Cars, My Career (Haynes Reprint)

By: Stirling Moss, Doug Nye,

This is the first comprehensive look at the professional career of Britain's leading `superstar' racing driver. Also acknowledged as the world's greatest all-rounder, the name of Stirling Moss remains synonymous with fast driving and fast cars. Here, packed with insight and anecdote, he reveals an exclusive and entertaining story of a great age of racing — from the viewpoint of the man who dominated much of it. Many of the background details have never before been revealed, and this fascinating account, set against expert appraisals of all the cars in which he ever competed, will appeal both to informed enthusiast and general reader alike.

