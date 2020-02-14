Subaru Forester 2008 - 2018, Liberty / Outback 2009 - 2019 Workshop Manual (Haynes, 89712)

Complete coverage for your vehicle

Written from hands-on experience gained from the complete strip-down and rebuild of a Subaru Forester, Haynes can help you understand, care for and repair your Subaru Forester. We do it ourselves to help you do-it-yourself, and whatever your mechanical ability, the practical step-by-step explanations, linked to over 900 photos, will help you get the job done right. Regular servicing and maintenance of your Subaru Forester can help maintain its resale value, save you money, and make it safer to drive.

Subaru Forester 2008-2018, Liberty/Outback 2009-2019

Subaru Forester 2008 – 2018

2.5L SOHC normally aspirated (EJ255)

2.5L DOHC turbocharged, intercooled (EJ253)

2.5L DOHC normally aspirated (FB25A)

2.0L DOHC turbocharged, intercooled (FA20E)

2.0L DOHC normally aspirated (FB20A)

Subaru Liberty 2009 – 2019

2.5L SOHC normally aspirated (EJ255)

2.5L DOHC turbocharged, intercooled (EJ253)

2.5L DOHC normally aspirated (FB25A)

Subaru Outback 2009 – 2019

2.5L SOHC normally aspirated (EJ255)

2.5L DOHC normally aspirated (FB25A)

Exclusions:

Not covered: 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines

Print manual

Part number: 89712

ISBN-13: 9781875787005

Language: English

# of pages: 304

Publication date: Friday, 14 February, 2020

Dimensions: 270x210x17 mm