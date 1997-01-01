Supercars Australian Touring Car Season Highlights – 1997 to 2006 DVD Box Set

Supercars Australian Touring Car Season Highlights-1997 to 2006

10 DVD box set.

Australian touring car racing has always been seen at home and overseas as among the very best in the world. Over the years the classes have changed to suit the vehicles, newer technology and Australian enthusiasts’ perception of the sort of racing they want.

Whatever the era, whatever the official category of the time, these annual programs capture the very best highlight packages of the Australian Touring Car Championship series. Follow the teams through each season, chart your favourite drivers’ progress and be in awe of the talent and dedication needed in modern times just to be competitive. The racing is close and hard-fought, as befits a sport moving into ultra-professional management and multi-million dollar costs.

These were the early years that ultimately brought about Australia’s unique, exciting and polarising Ford versus Holden battles of today, Enjoy.

Duration: Approximately 40 hours, BHE7985