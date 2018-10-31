Supermarine Spitfire 1936 onwards (Haynes Icons)

Description

1936 onwards (all marks)

This is one of the new Icon titles from Haynes.

The legendary Supermarine Spitfire receives the famous Haynes manual treatment with the full co-operation and authorisation of the Royal Air Force.

Here is a unique perspective on what it takes to own, restore and operate a Spitfire, as well as an insight into the engineering and construction of this remarkable fighter aircraft.

This highly detailed book is based around the Spitfire Mk IX at RAF Coningsby.

Authors: Dr Alfred Price and Paul Blackah. Dr Alfred Price served as an aircrew officer in the RAF until 1974. Since then he has been a full-time aviation historian and writer, and is acknowledged as a leading authority on the Spitfire. Paul Blackah is currently Chief Technician at the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, responsible for overseeing the engineering and maintenace work on a number of Spitfires. He is a passionate "warbird" enthusiast.

More Details

Part number: 
H6574
Dimensions: 
222 x 174 mm
# of pages: 
160
ISBN-13: 
9781785215742
ISBN-10: 
1785215744
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 31 October, 2018
Language: 
English
Author(s): 
Dr Alfred Price and Paul Blackah
