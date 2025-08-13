Superveloce - How Italian Cars Conquered the World

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398513037
UPC:
9781398513037
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Silverstone, 1950 – the first post-war Grand Prix and the birth of Formula One. The king and queen, alongside 150,000 spectators, watch in dismay as Italy’s Alfa Romeos scream past to claim the first three places. British cars are hopelessly outclassed by Alfa Romeos and Maseratis. How can it be, they all wonder, that Italy, its industry reduced to rubble by Allied bombs so recently, has set new standards of speed and style that leave the rest of the world for dust?

Italy’s ability to outflank its more powerful and better-equipped neighbours is nothing new. At the turn of the century Italy made so few cars that its output wasn’t recorded, by 1907 Italian cars and drivers swept the board in the first Grand Prix season. In Superveloce, Peter Grimsdale explores the mystery of how a country with no industrial revolution, hampered by poverty, came to represent an innovation and flair that other countries struggled to match.

Grimsdale traces a century of Italian design genius, the rise of great marques such as Ferrari, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. We see the lives of fiercely charismatic and competitive drives like Ascari, Varzi and Nuvolari. Does the secret lie deep in Italy’s cultural heritage – in historic links between art and machine going back to da Vinci? Or is it simply ‘sprezzatura’ – the art of making something difficult look effortlessly easy?

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Superveloce - How Italian Cars Conquered the World
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
356
Author:
Peter Grimsdale
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) - back

Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World

William Collins

$49.95
Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008201135, First Edition, 2016 It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover...
Out of stock
Shelby Cobra: The Snake That Conquered The World

Shelby Cobra - The Snake That Conquered The World

Motorbooks

$295.00
Author: Colin Comer, Hardbound, 264 Pages, ISBN: 9780760347614,  Collector's Special 2015 Edition of 2011 Original book - In the early 1960s, Carroll Shelby, a Texas chicken farmer turned...
Italian Cars
Add to Cart

Italian Cars

White Star

$130.00
For car lovers who want to hold and feel their favourite models Learn about the latest innovations from electric supercars to hypercars Fiat 500. Panda. Ferrari. Lamborghini. Alfa Romeo. “Made in...
Out of stock
How To Photograph Cars How To Photograph Cars

How To Photograph Cars

Motorbooks

$37.99
By: James Mann . Capture the contours of your car with expert tips from professional photographer James Mann! Everything you need, from selecting equipment and film to static and action photography...