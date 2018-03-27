Suzuki 125-400cc Singles Motorcycle (1964-1981) Service Repair Manual

Clymer Manuals motorcycle maintenance, troubleshooting and repair shop service manual.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM369

ISBN: 9780892872800

TC125 (64-76), TM125 (74-75), TS125 (64-79), TS185 (74-76), TS185 (64-81), RL250 (74-75), TM250 (72-75), TS250 (64-74 & 80-81), TM400 (64-75), TS400 (72-76)

Engines: 125cc to 400cc, single cylinder

Not covered: No wiring diagrams

