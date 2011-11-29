Suzuki Burgman 250 & 400 (98 - 15) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: AN250 Burgman 249cc 98 - 02AN400 Burgman sohc 385cc 99 - 06AN400 Burgman dohc 400cc 07 - 15

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Part Number: M4909

ISBN: 9781785212857

