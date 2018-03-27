Suzuki DR650 Series Motorcycle (1996-2013) Service Repair Manual

Suzuki DR650SE Service and Repair Manual (1996-2013) M272Suzuki DR650SE manual. Includes Color Wiring Diagrams. This service manual provides specific, detailed instructions for performing everything from basic maintenance and troubleshooting to a complete overhaul of the Suzuki DDR650 Series motorcycle. Do-it-yourselfers will find this service and repair manual more comprehensive than the factory manual, making it an indispensable part of your tool box.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM272

ISBN: 9781599696287

Engines: 650cc, single cylinder

