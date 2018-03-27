Suzuki GS400-450 Chain Drive Motorcycle (1977-1987) Service Repair Manual

Clymer Manuals motorcycle maintenance, troubleshooting and repair shop service manual.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM372

ISBN: 9780892872374

GS400 to 450 (77-87), GS400 (77-78), GS425 (79), GS450 (80-83 & 85-87)

Engines: 400cc, 425cc, 450cc, twin cylinder, chain drive

