Suzuki GS550 & GS750 Fours 1976 - 1982 Workshop Manual

  • Suzuki GS550 & GS750 Fours 1976 - 1982 Workshop Manual
Description

Written from hands-on experience gained from the complete strip-down and rebuild of a Suzuki GS550 Fours, Haynes can help you understand, care for and repair your Suzuki GS550 Fours. We do it ourselves to help you do-it-yourself, and whatever your mechanical ability, the practical step-by-step explanations, linked to over 900 photos, will help you get the job done right. Regular servicing and maintenance of your Suzuki GS550 Fours can help maintain its resale value, save you money, and make it safer to drive.

What's covered:
Suzuki GS550 550cc 76 - 79 USA
Suzuki GS550 550cc 77 - 78 UK
Suzuki GS550E 550cc 77 - 80 USA
Suzuki GS550E 550cc 78 - 82 UK
Suzuki GS550L 550cc 79 - 82
Suzuki GS550M 550cc 81 - 82
Suzuki GS550T 550cc 81 - 82 USA
Suzuki GS750 748cc 76 - 79 USA
Suzuki GS750 748cc 76 - 77 UK
Suzuki GS750D 748cc 77 - 78 UK
Suzuki GS750E 748cc 77 - 79
Suzuki GS750L 748cc 1979 USA


More details 

Part number: M363
ISBN-10: 085696946X
ISBN-13: 9780856969461
Language: English
Publication date: Wednesday, 31 August, 1988
UPC: 038345003639
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

