Suzuki GSX-R1000 2001 - 2004 Clymer Service Repair Workshop Manual

Suzuki GSX-R1000 manual.



Includes Color Wiring Diagrams.



Clymer Suzuki GSX-R1000 2001-2004 repair manual is written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul of your Suzuki GSX-R1000 2001-2004, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.

Models Covered: GSX-R1000 (2001-2004)

Contents:

This Suzuki GSX-R1000 Manual is 504 pages.



QUICK REFERENCE DATA



CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION

Manual organization / Warnings, cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Basic tools / Precision measuring tools / Electrical system fundamentals / Basic service methods / Storage / Specifications



CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING

Engine principles / Starting the engine / Engine will not start / Engine performance / Engine noises / Engine lubrication / Cylinder leakdown test / Clutch / Gearshift linkage / Transmission / Fuel system / Fuel pump / Electrical testing / Electrical troubleshooting / Steering and suspension / Brake system



CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP

Fuel type / Cylinder numbering and firing order / Engine rotation / Maintenance intervals / Tune-up / Ignition timing / Valve clearance / Spark plugs / Engine oil and filter / Engine oil pressure test / Throttle cable free play / Idle speed adjustment / Fast idle speed / Throttle valve synchronization / Fuel line inspection / Emission control systems / Exhaust control valve / Clutch adjustment / Shift pedal height / Cooling system / Tires and wheels / Front suspension / Steering check / Rear suspension / Drive chain / Brake system / General lubrication / Fastener inspection / Specifications



CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END

Cylinder head cover / Camshaft / Cam chain tensioner / Cam chain, chain guides and timing rotor / Cylinder head / Valve lifter and shim / Valves and valve components / Pistons and cylinder block / Specifications



CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE TOP END

Servicing engine in frame / Engine installation and removal / Starter idler cover / Starter clutch and gears / Alternator cover / Flywheel / Oil pump / Oil cooler / Oil pan and strainer / Crankcase / Crankshaft / Balancer shaft / Connecting rod / Piston and piston rings / Engine break-in / Specifications



CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH

Clutch cover / Clutch release mechanism / Cable replacement / Lever assembly / Specifications



CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION, SHIFT MECHANISM AND ENGINE SPROCKET

Engine sprocket cover / Engine sprocket / Shift pedal/footrest / External shift mechanism / Internal shift mechanism / Transmission / Specifications



CHAPTER EIGHT / AIR, FUEL INJECTION, EMISSIONS AND EXHAUST SYSTEMS

Fuel tank / Fuel pump / Fuel pump relay / Pressure regulator / Air filter housing / Throttle bodies / Fuel injectors / Throttle position TP sensor / Secondary throttle position STP sensor / Secondary throttle valve actuator STVA / Throttle cable / Fast idle / Atmospheric pressure AP sensor / Camshaft position CMP sensor / Engine coolant temperature ECT sensor / Intake air pressure IAP sensor / Intake air temperature IAT sensor / Tip over TO sensor / Exhaust system / Exhaust control valve / Exhaust control valve actuator EXCVA / Evaporative emissions control system / PAIR system / Self-diagnosis fuel injection / Troubleshooting / Specifications



CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Electrical basics / Electrical connectors / Battery / Charging system / Voltage regulator/rectifier / Stator coil / Ignition system / Crankshaft position (CKP) sensor / Ignition coil/plug cap / Starting system / Starter motor / Starter relay / Sidestand switch / Gear position GP sensor / Turn signal sidestand relay / Lighting system / Horn / Meter assembly / Speed sensor / Oil pressure switch / Switches / Fuses / Specifications



CHAPTER TEN / COOLING SYSTEM

Hoses and hose clamps / Cooling system inspection / Coolant reservoir / Radiator / Thermo switch / Radiator fan / Radiator fan relay / Thermostat / Water pump / Specifications



CHAPTER ELEVEN / WHEELS, TIRES AND DRIVE CHAIN

Front and rear wheel / Rear coupling and rear sprocket / Bearing inspection / Front and rear hub / Wheel balance / Tires / Tire repair and changing / Drive chain / Specifications



CHAPTER TWELVE / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Handlebars / Left grip / Steering head and stem / Steering head bearing race / Steering stem race / Steering damper / Front fork / Specifications



CHAPTER THIRTEEN / REAR SUSPENSION

Shock absorber / Suspension linkage / Swing arm / Swing arm pivot boss / Specifications



CHAPTER FOURTEEN / BRAKES

Brake fluid bleeding and draining / Brake pad inspection / Front and rear caliper / Front and rear master cylinder / Brake pedal footpeg assembly / Brake disc / Brake hose / Specifications



CHAPTER FIFTEEN / BODY AND FRAME

Body panel fasteners / Rider seat / Passenger seat/tail cover / Front engine cover / Center cover / Bracket cover / Mirror / Windshield / Front fairing / Fairing bracket / Intake duct / Side fairing / Tail piece / Front fender / Sidestand / Specifications



INDEX



WIRING DIAGRAMS



GSX-R1000 (2001-2004)