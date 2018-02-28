Suzuki GSX1400 (GSX1400K2, GSX1400K3, GSX1400K4, GSX1400K5, GSX1400K6, GSX1400K7) 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual

Description
Suzuki GSX1400K2, GSX1400K3, GSX1400K4, GSX1400K5, GSX1400K6, GSX1400K7 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual
Complete coverage of your Suzuki GSX1400 (02 - 08)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
GSX1400K2 1402cc 2002
GSX1400K3 1402cc 2003
GSX1400K4 1402cc 2004
GSX1400K5 1402cc 2005
GSX1400K6 1402cc 2006
GSX1400K7 1402cc 07 - 08
FE Final Edition model included