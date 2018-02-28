Suzuki GSX1400 (GSX1400K2, GSX1400K3, GSX1400K4, GSX1400K5, GSX1400K6, GSX1400K7) 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual

Description

Suzuki GSX1400K2, GSX1400K3, GSX1400K4, GSX1400K5, GSX1400K6, GSX1400K7 2002 - 2008 Workshop Manual

Complete coverage of your Suzuki GSX1400 (02 - 08)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered: 

GSX1400K2 1402cc 2002
GSX1400K3 1402cc 2003
GSX1400K4 1402cc 2004
GSX1400K5 1402cc 2005
GSX1400K6 1402cc 2006
GSX1400K7 1402cc 07 - 08
FE Final Edition model included

More Details

Part number: 
M4758
Dimensions: 
270 x 210mm
# of pages: 
272
ISBN-13: 
9781785214066
ISBN-10: 
1785214063
UPC: 
699414006694
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 28 February, 2018
Language: 
English
