Suzuki GSX600/750F & GSX750 (98 - 03) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GSX600F-WXYK1K2 600cc 98 - 02GSX750-WXYK1 750cc 98 - 02GSX750F-WXYK1K2 750cc 98 - 02

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 256

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2003

Part Number: M3987

ISBN: 9781785212833

