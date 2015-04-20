Suzuki Intruder, Marauder, Volusia & Boulevard 1985 - 2009 Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: VS700/750/800 Intruder 85 - 04 VZ800 Marauder 805cc 97 - 04 VL800 Volusia 805cc 01 - 04 Boulevard C50 805cc 05 - 09 Boulevard M50 805cc 05 - 09 Boulevard S50 805cc 05 - 09

Exclusions:

Does not include VX800 Marauder models

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

Pages: 264

Cover: Paperback

Published: Monday, April 20, 2015

Part Number: M2618

ISBN: 9781620923245

Author:

Description 1:

VS700/750/800 Intruder 85-04, VZ800 Marauder 805cc 97-04, VL800 Volusia 805cc 01-04, Boulevard C50 805cc 05-17, Boulevard M50 805cc 05-17, Boulevard S50 805cc 05-09

Description 2:

Description 3:

Not covered: VX800 Marauder models

Description 4: