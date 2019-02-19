Suzuki RM125, RM250, RM465, RM500 Single Shock 1981 - 1988 Workshop Manual (M379)

Description

Suzuki RM125, RM250, RM465, RM500 Single Shock 1981 - 1988 Clymer Repair Manual (M379) covers:

RM125 (1981-1988)
RM250 (1981-1988)
RM465 (1981-1982)
RM500 (1983-1984)

Contents:

his Suzuki Vintage Motorcycle Manual is 432 pages. 

QUICK REFERENCE DATA 

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Notes, cautions and warnings / Service hints / Special tips / Safety first / Torque specifications / Fasteners / Lubricants / Expendable supplies / Parts replacement / Serial numbers / Basic hand tools / Tune-up and troubleshooting tools / Mechanic's tips / Off the road rules / Safety / Storage / Specifications 

CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Operating requirements / Emergency troubleshooting / Engine starting / Engine performance / Engine noises / Excessive vibration / Poor handling / Brake problems 

CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE AND TUNE-UP
Pre-checks / Engine lubrication / Transmission and clutch oil change / Swing arm lubrication / Service intervals / Tires and wheels / Periodic lubrication / Periodic maintenance / Drive chain cleaning, lubrication and adjustment / Drive chain buffer, roller and slider / Drive sprocket / Clutch adjustment / Throttle adjustment / Air filter element cleaning replacement / Fuel shut-off valve and filter / Coolant change / Front fork oil change / Front fork air pressure adjustment / Handlebar damper / Engine tune-up / Spark plug / Ignition timing / Pilot air screw adjustment / Idle speed adjustment (RM125 only) / Carbon removal / Specifications

CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE
Cylinder head / Cylinder / Reed valve assembly / Exhaust valve (1986 models) / Exhaust valve (1987-on models) / Piston, piston pin and piston rings / Engine / Crankcase and crankshaft / Kickstarter (1984-on RM125, 1986-on RM250) / Kickstarter (1981-1983 RM125, 1981-1985 RM250, RM465, RM500) / Break-in procedure / Specifications

CHAPTER FIVE / CLUTCH AND TRANSMISSION
Clutch cable replacement / Clutch / Gearshift mechanism / Primary drive gear / Transmission / Specifications

CHAPTER SIX / FUEL AND EXHAUST SYSTEM
Fuel tank and fuel valve / Carburetor (1981-1987) / Carburetor (1988) / Carburetor adjustments / Air filter air box / Exhaust system / Specifications

CHAPTER SEVEN / IGNITION
Capacitor discharge ignition system / Magneto (inner rotor) / Magneto (outer rotor) / CDI unit / Ignition timing / Ignition coil / Specifications

CHAPTER EIGHT / LIQUID COOLING SYSTEM
Flushing / Cooling system inspection / Coolant pump (1981-1987 RM125, 1982-1986 RM250) / Coolant pump (1988 RM125, 1987-on RM250) / Radiator / Hoses / Specifications

CHAPTER NINE / FRONT SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Front wheel / Spokes and wheel runout / Tire changing / Tire repairs / Front fork (1981-1986) / Front fork (1987-on) / Steering stem and head (1981-1987) / Steering stem and head (1988) / Steering head bearing race replacement (all models) / Specifications 

CHAPTER TEN / REAR SUSPENSION
Rear wheel (drum brake models) / Rear wheel (disc brake models) / Rear hub / Driven sprocket / Shock absorber / Shock absorber oil change / Shock absorber pressurizing / Shock lever and pushrods (1981-1985 models) / Shock lever (1986 models) / Shock linkage (1987-on) / Swing arm / Specifications

CHAPTER ELEVEN / BRAKES
Drum brakes / Disc brakes / Front brake pad replacement / Front master cylinder / Front caliper / Front brake hose replacement / Front brake disc / Rear brake pad replacement / Rear master cylinder / Rear caliper / Rear brake hose replacement / Rear brake disc / Bleeding the system / Specifications

INDEX

WIRING DIAGRAMS 

Models covered:
1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 Suzuki RM125
1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 Suzuki RM250
1981 1982 Suzuki RM465
1983 1984 Suzuki RM500

