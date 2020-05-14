Suzuki Sierra & Vitara 1988 - 1998 Workshop Manual

Haynes , HA90701, Softbound, ISBN: 9781620923405 - PETROL ENGINES ONLY - no V6 models covered

Models covered - Suzuki Sierra models -1990 to 2000

Vitara nodels - 1988 to 1998

Engines covered 1.0L (F10A), 1.3L (G13B)

1.6L Carburettor (G16A), 1.6L MPI (G16B)



Written from hands-on experience gained from the complete strip-down and rebuild of a Suzuki Sierra, Haynes can help you understand, care for and repair your Suzuki Sierra.

