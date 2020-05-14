Suzuki Sierra & Vitara 1988 - 1998 Workshop Manual

  Suzuki Sierra & Vitara 1988 - 1998 Workshop Manual
  • Suzuki Sierra & Vitara 1988 - 1998 Workshop Manual (9781620923405)
Description

Haynes , HA90701, Softbound, ISBN: 9781620923405 - PETROL ENGINES ONLY - no V6 models covered

Models covered - Suzuki Sierra models -1990 to 2000

                             Vitara nodels - 1988 to 1998

Engines covered 1.0L (F10A), 1.3L (G13B)

                            1.6L Carburettor (G16A), 1.6L MPI (G16B)

Complete coverage for your vehicle

Written from hands-on experience gained from the complete strip-down and rebuild of a Suzuki Sierra, Haynes can help you understand, care for and repair your Suzuki Sierra. We do it ourselves to help you do-it-yourself, and whatever your mechanical ability, the practical step-by-step explanations, linked to over 900 photos, will help you get the job done right. Regular servicing and maintenance of your Suzuki Sierra can help maintain its resale value, save you money, and make it safer to drive.

Printed manual

 

