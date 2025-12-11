Syd Enever was far more than just a designer – he was the quiet genius behind many of MG’s most iconic and best-loved models. From the sleek EX 181 record car to the elegant MGA, his work helped define a golden era of British sports cars and made MG synonymous with driving pleasure, style and performance.

Enever began his career in the workshop at Morris Garages and quickly rose to prominence at MG’s Abingdon works. Over a 51-year career, his engineering intuition, design flair and deep understanding of what made an MG special left a lasting legacy – from production models to record-breakers, racers and prototypes. Despite his pivotal role, Enever has never been the subject of a full biography – until now. In this deeply researched and richly illustrated book, MG historian David Knowles draws on archive sources, first-hand accounts and rare images to paint a full portrait of one of Britain’s most influential yet under-recognised automotive figures. Syd Enever – The MG Man is essential reading for anyone interested in MG, British motoring history, or the people behind the machines.