Team Penske: 50th Anniversary at the Indianapolis 500

Edited by Team Penske

Celebrating fifty years of Team Penske competing and winning at the Indianapolis 500, Team Penske charts the team's unrivaled 17 victories throughout the decades with exciting race photography, detailed statistics, and profiles of the drivers and teams and their quest for glory at the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

No other team in history has come close to matching the record of Roger Penske's team at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Team Penske has won 17 times in its 44 Indy 500 races at the Brickyard for a remarkable win rate of 38%. Penske first attended the Indianapolis 500 with his father in 1951. He became a champion sport car driver in the 1950s and 60s, before forming his own team. Team Penske made its debut at Indianapolis in 1969 and earned its first victory in 1972 with legendary driver Mark Donohue.

To celebrate Team Penske's 50th anniversary of competing at the Indy 500, this 224-page volume captures all the highlights from each year's journey at Indianapolis including individual driver's details, race highlights and team statistics. Illustrated with exciting photography and race ephemera, the book features legendary racers like Rick Mears, Bobby Unser, Al Unser, Danny Sullivan and Helio Castroneves, who all helped establish Team Penske as an Indy car powerhouse. Team Penske is a commemorative tribute to the spectacle and prestige of auto racing's most historic event and is a must-have book for aficionados of the Indy 500, motor sports and automotive innovation.

About The Author

Team Penske is one of the most successful car racing teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske Racing have produced more than 500 major race wins, over 570 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition.

Publish Date: May 21, 2019

Format: Hardcover

Category: Sports & Recreation - Motor Sports

Publisher: Rizzoli

Trim Size: 11-1/2 x 14-1/4

Pages: 224

ISBN: 978-0-8478-6718-9