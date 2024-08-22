The Cars of the 70s - A history of cars manufactured and assembled in Australia during the 1970s

Author: Gavin Farmer

This beautiful book covers the cars of the period starting from 1970 and the history of our manufacturing industries in Australia during those times. The cars we made, the cars we drove and a look back at all the manufacturers in Australia selling and producing cars. The book covers the history of each company where GM- Holden, Ford, Chrysler, VW, Leyland where more local content had to be rolled off their respective assembly lines with risings costs.



Great photos and information on how the industry changed during the seventies decade with and what became the famly cars in Australia during that time.



The 70s were a time of mixed blessing for the Australian automotive industry.