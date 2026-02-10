The Complete Book of BMW Motorcycles - Every Model since 1923 (3rd Ed.)

In this stunningly illustrated volume, get a detailed year-by-year overview of every production machine ever built by Germany’s top motorcycle manufacturer.



BMW launched its motorcycle dynasty in 1923 with the R32. From that first model to today’s stunning M 1000 RR superbike, this book covers over 100 years of motorcycling excellence. Ian Falloon’s detailed text is accompanied by historic photos from BMW’s archive as well as contemporary images. Technical specs are provided for each model, and BMW’s long racing history is discussed throughout. This revised and updated 3rd edition adds all models from 2021 to 2025, making it the most complete reference to BMW’s models available.



This comprehensive source discusses all BMW bike families including:





Side-valve machines from the pre-WWII era

Early overhead-valve performance bikes

Modern Airheads and Oilheads

Four-cylinder and six-cylinder touring bikes

Single-cylinder models

The latest parallel twins, and inline-four-cylinder sport bikes

In addition to BMW’s modern lineup, you’ll find all the classic models that cemented the company’s reputation—pre-World War II machines like the R5; the R12 that carried the Wehrmacht as it battled its way across Europe; the Earles-fork R69S; the R90S café racer; the K1 “flying brick”; the uber-successful GS (Gelände Sport) series that launched a dual-sport revolution, and today’s world-class S 1000 RR superbike and retro-inspired R nine T.



The Complete Book of BMW Motorcycles is the most up to date and thorough guide to Germany’s greatest motorcycle company. In addition to BMW’s modern lineup, you’ll find all the classic models that cemented the company’s reputation—pre-World War II machines like the R5; the R12 that carried the Wehrmacht as it battled its way across Europe; the Earles-fork R69S; the R90S café racer; the K1 “flying brick”; the uber-successful GS (Gelände Sport) series that launched a dual-sport revolution, and today’s world-class S 1000 RR superbike and retro-inspired R nine T.The Complete Book of BMW Motorcyclesis the most up to date and thorough guide to Germany’s greatest motorcycle company.