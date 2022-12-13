The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles (Ian Falloon, 2022)

From sporting single-cylinder bikes of the 1950s to high-performance sportbikes of today, this updated edition of The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles showcases Ducati’s entire output.



Though legendary today, Ducati motorcycles began rather modestly, selling motorized bicycles to impoverished residents of post-World War II Italy. Today, Ducati is Europe’s premier manufacturer of high-performance street motorcycles whose recent sales have risen year after year. Its svelte, hyper-accelerating sportbikes are two-wheeled wonders fluent in the language of speed.



The Complete Book of Ducati Motorcycles, 2nd Edition details the Bologna-based company’s amazing chronology, from the 1950s to present day. Presented chronologically and in encyclopedic form with gorgeous photography and insights from Ducati expert Ian Falloon, the book offers motorcycle enthusiasts a close look at the craftsmanship, power, and beauty of these extraordinary motorcycles. The book features all of the motorcycles from Ducati’s storied history through 2022, including:

Sporting singles of the 1950s and ’60s

The groundbreaking Desmodromic 750 Super Sport

The iconic Mike Hailwood Replica

The stunning, Superbike-dominating 916

Today’s hip Scrambler and epic Panigale superbike

This information-packed, lushly illustrated oversize volume is a must-have for all Ducatisti and a great gift for any motorcycle enthusiast.