The Complete Book of Jaguar: Every Model Since 1935, Second Edition (Complete Book Series)

Take an exhilarating ride through Jaguar production history, from the original SS to the I-PACE EV, with narratives, photos, and spec tables for each.

In 1935, a pair of motorcycle enthusiasts in Coventry, England—William Lyons and William Walmsley—established a firm called the Swallow Sidecar Company. Soon, they pivoted to automobiles, launching a sporting saloon (i.e., sedan) called the Jaguar SS. The decision set in motion the company that would create Britain’s most beloved line of high-performance automobiles.

The Complete Book of Jaguar, 2nd Edition tells the whole story with:

A thorough profile for every production model, presented in chronological order

Spec tables highlighting key technical and performance specifications and their changes across each model

Narratives by distinguished motoring historian Nigel Thorley discussing the innovations and technology featured in each model

Color photography of new and restored examples

Historical black-and-white imagery

A new chapter covering Jaguar’s commitment to an alt-fuel future with extensive up-to-date coverage of the hybrid E-PACE and F-PACE SUVs and the I-PACE EV

As you turn the pages, follow Jaguar’s trajectory to becoming one of the world’s most celebrated automakers. In England’s bleak postwar years, the company was a shining star—first with its XK120, followed by the XK140 and XK150. Sporting sedans like the Mark 2 and Mark X set the bar for luxury four-door transport in the ’50s and ’60s. Then Jaguar stunned the world in 1961 with the achingly beautiful E-Type, a genuine 150 mph sports car. Though Jaguar lost its way periodically in the modern era, it has bounded back stronger than ever in the twenty-first century with a strong lineup that includes the new F-Type sports car.

The Complete Book of Jaguar, 2nd Edition is the essential and most current guide to one of the truly iconic marques in the history of sports and luxury automobiles.

