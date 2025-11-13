The Complete Book of Volkswagen GTI - Every Model Since 1976

Take a visually thrilling joy ride through the complete history and influence of one of the most enduring and pleasurable consumer-focused sports cars of all time.

VW has sold over 2.5 million Golf GTIs across eight generations since its debut in 1975 as a 1976 model, and the car remains popular with both seasoned and newer collectors, including Gen X and Millennial enthusiasts. Celebrating 50 years of continuous production, The Complete Book of Volkswagen GTI is the ultimate resource for the sportier side of VW enthusiasts and racing fans. This comprehensive book features:

- A look back at the GTI’s rich racing history, including World Rally, Touring Car, and other categories



- Details on other performance models like the Scirocco, Corrado, Golf R32, Jetta GLI, and more



- Lavishly illustrated pages

The Complete Book of Volkswagen GTI will delight and inspire any classic racing fan and VW enthusiast in your life.