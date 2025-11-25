Herridge & Sons

The Complete Catalogue of the Jeep

Description

The Complete Catalogue of the Jeep - All Jeep Variants From Around The World 1942-2005

Jeep is one of the world’s most recognisable automotive brands – its origins rooted in the rugged, go-anywhere military vehicles of the Second World War. After the war, Willys-Overland developed a growing range of civilian models, from light trucks and rural workhorses to leisure and utility variants.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Jeep grew rapidly under Kaiser and later Kaiser-Jeep, with specialist models and licensed production in export markets. In 1970, American Motors (AMC) took over, introducing performance and lifestyle variants and expanding the everyday model range. Later ownership by Renault and then Chrysler (and, briefly, DaimlerChrysler) saw Jeep evolve into a global SUV brand.

This book covers the entire Jeep catalogue from 1942 to 2005 – including military and civilian models, rare special editions, overseas production, export variants and licensed builds. It brings clarity to a complex history and celebrates the extraordinary diversity of one of the world’s most enduring automotive names.

