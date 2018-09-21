The Essential Guide to Driving in Europe: New Edition! (Julian Parish)

Features

• All you need to know for a safe and enjoyable European trip

• New edition: thoroughly updated in 2018

• Helps you plan your trip and check information on the road

• General guidance on driving abroad, and country-specific information

• Specific advice: driving in cities, towing, winter driving …

• What to do in an emergency: breakdowns, accidents, car crime …

• Comprehensive coverage: specific information for 50 European countries

• Speed limits, local rules, and motorway tolls in each country

• Extensively illustrated with over 200 photos, plus road signs and port maps (UK & Continent)

• Includes UK information for visitors from USA and Australia

Description

New Edition! This easy to use guide helps you to prepare for your European trip, and check the information you require on the road. With unrivalled coverage, it provides the key facts you need to drive in 50 countries across Europe – as well as general advice to help you deal with the unexpected, no matter where you are!

Synopsis

Fully updated new edition! Whether you’re planning a long touring holiday in your own car, or hiring a car locally on a business trip or holiday, The Essential Guide to Driving in Europe will give you all the information you require. Whatever your destination in Europe, you’ll find everything you need to prepare for your trip and to cope with the unfamiliar. There are sections on dealing with everything from winter driving, to towing a caravan, from travelling with pets, to taking a classic car overseas. And – should the worst happen – there’s also clear guidance on what to do in the case of a breakdown or accident.

With chapters covering Western Europe (including France), Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and Central & Eastern Europe – 50 individual countries – all the information is based on extensive local research, and includes comprehensive details of speed limits, drink/driving rules, motorway tolls, mountain passes, and other local regulations. Extensive illustrations help you recognise and understand unfamiliar signs, whilst more than 25 port maps guide you safely to and from terminals in the UK and on the Continent.

Independent Reviews

Additional Information

This book is intended for the owners and drivers of all makes of car. It will be relevant to motorists taking their own car abroad and to holidaymakers or business travellers who hire a locally at their destination.