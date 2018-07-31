The Falklands War April to June 1982 Operations Manual

Operations Manual April to June 1982

When Britain sent a Naval Task Force to the South Atlantic in 1982 to reclaim the Falkland Islands from Argentinian invaders, it was a triumph of logistical organisation.

Chris McNab reveals how it was done. He examines planning and logistics, how the Task Force was raised and assembled, the adaptation and conversion of the liners QE2, Canberra and Uganda, logistics of the voyage south, how Ascension Island became an operations 'hub' for the Task Force, the use of air power, ships, landing craft, helicopters, weapons and equipment, and how the re-supply operation kept fuel, food and ammunition flowing across 7,878 miles of ocean.

Author: Chris McNab is an author and editor specialising in military history and military technology. He has published more than 100 books, including the Haynes Kubelwagen/Schwimmwagen Manual, Dreadnought Battleship, and the RAF Chinook Manual. He lives in South Wales.