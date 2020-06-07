The fate of the Sleeping Beauties - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

Authors: Ard op de Weegh, Kay Hottendorff and Arnoud op de Weegh, Paperback, 160 Pages, ISBN:9781787113336 - Reprinted in May 2019

The 'sleeping Beauties' - An Array Of Neglected Bugattis, Lancias, Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Cords And Aston Martins On A Rural French Estate - Have Fascinated Car Lovers Worldwide Since 1983, When They Were Immortalised In A Sequence Of Photographs Taken By Herbert W Hasselmann. For 25 Years, The Full Story Behind The Collection And Its Fate Has Remained Untold, Until Now.