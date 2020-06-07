The fate of the Sleeping Beauties - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787113336
UPC:
9781787113336
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The fate of the Sleeping Beauties - Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787113336)
  • The fate of the Sleeping Beauties - Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787113336)
$49.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Authors: Ard op de Weegh, Kay Hottendorff and Arnoud op de Weegh, Paperback, 160 Pages, ISBN:9781787113336 - Reprinted in May 2019

The 'sleeping Beauties' - An Array Of Neglected Bugattis, Lancias, Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Cords And Aston Martins On A Rural French Estate - Have Fascinated Car Lovers Worldwide Since 1983, When They Were Immortalised In A Sequence Of Photographs Taken By Herbert W Hasselmann. For 25 Years, The Full Story Behind The Collection And Its Fate Has Remained Untold, Until Now.

View AllClose

Related Products

The MGA (Veloce Reprint Series) (9781845849627) - front The MGA (Veloce Reprint Series) (9781845849627) - back
Add to Cart

The MGA (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$48.00
Author: John Price Williams, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849627 - Reprinted in April, 2016 The MGA was the first British sports car to sell more than 100,000 units - and more than 80 per...
Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849771) - front Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849771) - back
Add to Cart

Porsche 924 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
Author: Brian Long, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849771, Reprinted in June 2016   Replacing the 914 as the entry-level model, the new 924, with its front-mounted, water-cooled...
Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849764) - front Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849764) - back
Add to Cart

Porsche 944 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
Author: Brian Long, Softbound, 192 Pages, 9781845849764, Reprinted in 2016 Introduced in time for the 1982 model year, the new 944 filled the gap between the other two front-engined,...