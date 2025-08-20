TeNeuves

The Ferrari Book (Michael Kockritz)

Description

The Ferrari Book offers a comprehensive tribute to the legendary brand founded in 1947 by racing driver Enzo Ferrari. It takes an in-depth look at the iconic cars that have set the benchmark for performance and style. From classic race cars to modern supercars, this book covers the full breadth of Ferrari's history and innovation. Discover the stories behind the brand, meet the people who have contributed to its success and read in-depth interviews with today's experts. Experience the thrill of the open road through stunning photography and captivating narratives. Whether you're a die-hard Ferrari fan or simply appreciate the beauty of high-performance automobiles, this book celebrates the speed and innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence that characterises Ferrari.

 

  • Explore the evolution of Ferrari from its beginnings to the brand's current status as a symbol of luxury and performance
  • With exclusive insights, captivating stories and fascinating interviews with Ferrari experts and insiders
  • A must for Ferrari enthusiasts and car fans who appreciate the elegance and power of these iconic vehicles and want to immerse themselves in the world of high-end automotive design
  • Text in English and German
Additional Information

Book Title:
The Ferrari Book
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
304
Author:
Michael Kockritz
