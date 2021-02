Hardcover, Published in 2020, 136 pages, ISBN: 9780993025136

This charming and sought after book, produced by Vegas Design, is a collection of images masterminded by photographer Nick Clements and art director Julian Balme created over a number of years to promote classic car brokers, Fiskens.

All the images are period re-enactments that celebrate the glamorous age of motoring with stunning models, fashion and an incredible array of cars, from vintage Bentleys to Le Mans prototypes.