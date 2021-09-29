The Fred Opert story (Peter R Hill)

Author: Peter R Hill, ISBN: 9781787115651, paperback, published in 2020

Bon vivant, racing-car champion, entrepreneur, wheeler-dealer, and champion-maker!

This is the life of the irrepressible, effervescent Fred Opert, who went from jail to success as race-car importer/dealer, race team owner and F1 team manager before tragedy caused him to walk away from the sport he loved.

This fascinating biography follows Fred Opert’s whirlwind lifestyle, talent-spotting successes, and the trials and tribulations of managing the ATS F1 team. Detailing the drivers who came up through the ranks with Opert, the book features interviews with many of those who worked with him. It has been written with the co-operation of Opert’s family, friends and ex-employees.