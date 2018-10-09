The Golden Age Of Formula 1 (small format, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch)

Description

By: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, published in 2017, 215 pages, hardcover

The Golden Age Of Formula One - Book Description

An ideal gift for lovers of fine photography, fast cars and a fascinating decade 
A worthy tribute to one of motor sports’ most exciting eras
The masterpiece of one of Formula One’s most important observers, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch’s book on the most fascinating era of car racing is now  available in a smaller format for a special price


Few spectator sports generate such excitement as Formula 1. The name refers to the most advanced and competitive of the FIA’s racing formulae. It’s a raw combination of speed, skill, and that certain hint of daring. Journey back in time to the glory years of the 1960s. Marvel at the vintage cars, big-name champions and heart-stopping victories. All the big names are here: Jim Clark, Jacky Ickx, Jack Brabham—just to name a few. With Schlegelmilch’s compelling photographs, this exceptional volume takes fans so close they can almost smell the burning rubber and hear the engines roar!

Rainer W. Schlegelmilch has been a motor sports photographer since 1962. His expert lens has covered all the great names in racing. His unique style captures the drama of this action-charged sport.

The F1 Photographer from STEREOSCREEN on Vim

