The Great Challenge Volume 4 - The Senna Era (Dieter Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2002, Signed)

2nd hand book in very good condition.

640 colour photos, 262pages.

Text: Hartmut Lebrink

Biographies of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Gerhard Berger, and briefer portraits of Michele Alboreto, Philippe Alliot, Michael Andretti, Stefan Bellof, Thierry Boutsen, Martin Brundle, Alex Caffi, Ivan Capelli, Eddie Cheever, Érik Comas, Christian Danner, Andrea de Cesaris, Martin Donnelly, Teo Fabi, Christian Fittipaldi, Piercarlo Ghinzani, Mauricio Gugelmin, Stefan Johansson, Nicola Larini, JJ Lehto, Pierluigi Martini, Stefano Modena, Roberto Moreno, Satoru Nakajima, Alessandro Nannini, Jonathan Palmer, Riccardo Patrese, Emanuele Pirro, Roland Ratzenberger, Bernd Schneider, Philippe Streiff, Aguri Suzuki and Derek Warwick.

Foreword Gerhard Berger. Recollections to the time record Prof. Sid Watkins, Josef Leberer, Sir Frank Williams, Neil Oatley, Jo Ramirez, Nigel Mansell, Riccardo Patrese and Rubens Barrichello.